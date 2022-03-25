The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be a presentation on Transition School to Work, by Chris Bokulich, an IU1 transition trainer and consultant, and certified discovery provider.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in the Greene, Fayette and Washington counties.
Those planning to attend are asked to contact Tami Kite for the Zoom meeting link at tami.kite@iu1.org. For questions, call 724-938-3241 ext. 273 or ext. 222.
