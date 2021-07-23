Sunday, July 18
10 a.m. – Worship service
7 p.m. – Queen and Princess competitions
1 to 7 p.m. – Entries accepted for home and garden department
Monday, July 19
7 p.m. – Judging of special baking contests (open to public viewing)
Tuesday, July 20
6 p.m. – Float contest
6:30 p.m. – Parade
7 p.m. – Opening ceremony and crowning of Miss Jacktown Fair
8 p.m. – ATV/UTV dirt drags
8 p.m. – Music by Shortline Junction
9:30 p.m. – DNT Fireworks
Wednesday, July 21
Youth night (free rides sponsored by First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County)
6 p.m. – Motocross practice
7 p.m. – Motocross
7 p.m. – Oglebay Zoo Program
8:30 p.m. – Music by NOAH
Thursday, July 22
7 p.m. – Truck pulls
7 p.m. – Music by Sandy Huffman
9 p.m. – Music by Aaron Margaria
9:30 p.m. – DNT Fireworks
Friday, July 23
9:30 a.m. – Tractor driving contest
11 a.m. – Livestock judging contest
7 p.m. – 4H Rabbit and Goat Sale
7 p.m. – Tractor pulls
7 p.m. – Music by Stray Birds
9 p.m. – Music by Aaron Margaria
Saturday, July 24
7 p.m. – Hardcore Demolition Derby (Demo car check at 2 p.m.)
7 p.m. – Music by Country Sounds
9:30 p.m. - DNT Fireworks (if rained out Tuesday or Thursday)
July 20-23: Rides start at 6 p.m.
July 24: Rides start at 4 p.m.
Admission to the fairgrounds is free, with a $10 ticket price for rides and grandstand events.
Throughout the week, there will be many vendors offering a wide array of food and beverages.
The Jacktown Fairgrounds is located at 440 West Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge, Pa., 15380.
For more information about the Jacktown Fair, visit www.jacktownfair.org.
