Jefferson-Morgan Centennial Lions Club has selected Autumn Gustovich and Bria Jamison as its students of the month for February.
Daughter of Lori and Nicholas Gustovich of Mather, Autumn Gustovich is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School, where she maintains a 3.72 GPA. She is a member of St. Marcellus Catholic Church.
Gustovich is a three-year letterman in softball, basketball and volleyball. Gustovich is also an academic letterman. She is involved in yearbook, National Honor Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters and SADD.
She serves her community through volunteer work with National Honor Society and Leo Club.
After graduation, Gustovich plans to study forensic investigation at Youngstown State University.
A daughter of Heidi and Brian Jamison of Jefferson, Bria Jamison is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School, where she maintains a 4.29 GPA.
Jamison is a member of National Honor Society, Debate Team, Science Olympiad, Envirothon, Drama Club, Engineering Club and Library Club. Jamison is a two-year academic letterman, as well as a varsity softball letterman.
As a junior, she was awarded the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award from Rochester University.
Jamison serves her community through volunteer work at the annual Harvest Festival held at the Greene County Historical Society. She was a volunteer at the annual Colby’s Stars Kickball Tournament and she coordinated the year’s Light Up Night at Jefferson-Morgan.
Jamison plans to study biomedical engineering after graduation.
