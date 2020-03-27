Jefferson-Morgan Centennial Lions Club has selected Elijah Saesan and Kambreigha Dudas as its students of the month for March.
Son of Carrie and Joel Saesan of Rices Landing, Saesan is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan, where he maintains a 4.33 GPA. He is a member of Chestnut Ridge Church.
Saesan is a four-year letterman for the varsity basketball team. He participates in SADD, serves as an editor for the school yearbook and is a member of National Honor Society.
Saesan operates lights and audio for school functions.
Upon graduation, Saesan would like to study mathematics or computer science.
Daughter of Kelsie and Ryan Dudas of Waynesburg, Dudas is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School, where she maintains a 3.91 GPA.
Dudas is a member of the National Honor Society, she serves as senior representative of the principal’s council, a peer mentor and is a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Dudas serves her community by helping paint the youth room as well as helping in the nursery at her church. She also helped at the JM Flea Market as part of her ISP for NHS. Another way Dudas serves her community is by helping with the Midget Cheer Squad and JM Light Up Night.
Dudas is an academic letterman, and she has received a letter for cheerleading.
After graduation, Dudas plans to attend Pierpont College, where she will enter the Radiologic Technology: Technical Studies program.
