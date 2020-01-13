WQED Publishing Center
WQED Education Department representative Michelle Imler, Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School Library Media Specialist Kelly Keruskin and WQED Education Department Outreach Coordinator Gwen Anderson with the publishing center sign. (Photo courtesy of Joseph Orr)

In December, WQED donated a Publishing Center, which includes a color printer, toner, paper, binding machine, combs for the binding machine and Publishing Center sign, to Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School.

According to elementary school principal Samuel Silbaugh the publishing center can be utilized year round by the school. The goal is to encourage students in grades K through 5 to write more and enter the WQED Writers Contest.

