In December, WQED donated a Publishing Center, which includes a color printer, toner, paper, binding machine, combs for the binding machine and Publishing Center sign, to Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School.
According to elementary school principal Samuel Silbaugh the publishing center can be utilized year round by the school. The goal is to encourage students in grades K through 5 to write more and enter the WQED Writers Contest.
