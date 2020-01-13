Jefferson-Morgan Centennial Lions Club has selected Randi Agnew and Abigail Ozohonoish as its students of the month for December.
A daughter of Melany and Randall Agnew of Jefferson, Agnew is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School where she maintains a 4.41 GPA.
Agnew is a 4 year letterman as well as captain of the cheer squad. She is also an academic letterman. She serves as student council vice president and is a member of Foreign Language Club, Leo Club, National Honor Societyand Big Brothers Big Sisters.
She is a member of Triumphant Fellowship Church and serves her community through volunteer work with Amedysis where she makes life-boards for patients on hospice. Agnew also tutors elementary/middle school students, participates in the Keep America Beautiful Roadside cleanup campaign, packs backpacks for her the weekend food program and rings bells for the Salvation Army.
After graduation, Agnew plans to apply for an ROTC scholarship. In the fall, Agnew plans to attend Clemson University to study business and marketing.
A daughter of Tracy and James Ozohonish of Clarksville, Ozohonish is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School where she maintains a 4.16 GPA.
Ozohonish is a member of the student council, Leo Club, SADD, Big Brothers Big Sisters, National Honor Society and Foreign Language Club. Ozohonish is a two year academic letterman, a three year rife letterman, and was named a Greene County Athlete for the past three years. Ozohonish is a member of the Waynesburg Rifle Team. Ozohonish was awarded the Dave Cramer Rifle Award as a junior.
She serves her community through volunteer work at Cat Nip Acres. Ozohonish participates in the Keep America Beautiful roadside cleanup campaign, packs backpacks for the weekend food program, rings bells for the Salvation Army and helps coordinate the annual Christmas events at school.
Upon graduation, Ozohonish plans to attend Waynesburg University to obtain her Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing. After obtaining her two years of critical care experience, she plans to attend West Virginia University to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.
