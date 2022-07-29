WAYNESBURG — Like John O’Hara, the name of John Daily is always mentioned in any story about Rain Day.
Friday, July 29, 2022 5:23 AM
Daily was the official Rain Day prophet for 45 years before retiring and moving to Florida several years ago. During his more than four decades as the official Rain Day spokesman, Daily talked to media representatives from around the world about our unique celebration.
During his final year as prophet, Daily admitted his position was a lot of fun but would not miss the spotlight.
“I always worried about it not raining,” he said.
Daily’s father, pharmacist Bryon B. Daily was one of the original founders of Rain Day because he kept records of the rain on the margin of his drug store account books. From 1927 through 1931, the elder Daily would make a hat bet with traveling salesmen; more often than not, he won the hat.
Daily quickly admits it was the work of John O’Hara who brought international attention to Rain Day through his articles supplied to the national wire services and area newspapers.
Daily was interviewed extensively by network reporter Charles Kuralt, who visited Waynesburg in 1980.
Although a replacement for Daily was never made, much of the spokesman duties have fallen to the mayor of Waynesburg.
