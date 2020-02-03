The Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board has been awarded $100,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to help businesses and schools collaborate to better prepare students for in-demand careers.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, said the grant from the state Department of Labor and Industry will fund the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board’s “Business Education Partnership” project, aimed at helping students develop the skills they need for informed career choices.
“Providing these programs is a win/win for our students and for our employers,” Snyder said. “These strategic partnerships provide students with the skills and experience they need to succeed in today’s economy, and employers get the opportunity to educate students and help put them on the path toward future career success.”
The grant is part of a $2.4 million package of Business-Education Partnership grants to 19 workforce development boards statewide. The grants are fully funded through federal money made available from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act.
Additional information can be found at the Department of Labor and Industry’s website: www.dli.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
