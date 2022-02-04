Kinetic announces community grant for Greene County United Way

Kinetic recently presented a $5,000 grant to Greene County United Way.
Greene County commissioners nominated the local nonprofit to receive the funding, which will go towards necessary office and technology upgrades needed to provide resources to both local nonprofit organizations and community residents.
The programs offered by the local United Way provide community solutions to critical county issues such as supporting seniors, health and wellness, emergency assistance and investing in youth education.
“The Greene County United Way is grateful to have been selected for this generous donation from Kinetic by Windstream,” said MaChal Forbes, Greene County United Way executive director.
Kinetic is engaged in a multi-year, $2 billion initiative to bring fiber internet to the communities it serves. This investment gives residents and businesses in the area access to fast, reliable fiber to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they are working, learning or streaming entertainment services.
“Greene County has a number of industry partners that we work with to make the county a better place to live, learn, work and play,” said Commissioner Mike Belding. “Kinetic has been an invaluable partner in increasing availability, reliability and available speeds in broadband, especially in our unserved and underserved rural areas. In addition to providing significant expansions of broadband, Kinetic is a great community partner, as evidenced by this significant donation to the Greene County United Way.”
Susan Schraibman, president of state operations in Pennsylvania for Kinetic, said businesses and nonprofits ranging from small shops to large enterprises can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC® and SD-WAN.
“We are active members in Waynesburg and the surrounding communities of Greene County where we are deploying fiber,” Schraibman said. “We live, shop, work, go to school, attend church and so much more in the communities we serve. This grant is one more way Kinetic can give back to our neighbors who are making a difference in the communities where we work and the kind of places where we love living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.