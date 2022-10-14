Washington and Greene County Special Olympics athletes pose for a photo after crossing a 5K run and walk finish line along the Montour Trail. Kyle’s Klassic hosted the annual 5K race in June. (Photos courtesy of Hayley Cratty)
Kyle’s Klassic presents the Washington and Greene County Special Olympics a check for $15,000 during a donation ceremony last week. Pictured from left are Vickie Jones; Nicole and Olivia Ullom; Mallory Jarzynka; Hayley Cratty, director of Kyle’s Klassic; and Jody Knight, director of the Washington and Greene County Special Olympics.
Courtesy of Hayley Cratty
A local nonprofit spread the love recently during the Washington and Greene County Special Olympics annual Fall Invitational.
During the opening ceremonies Sept. 17, Kyle’s Klassic presented the Special Olympics a check in the amount of $15,000.
Kyle’s Klassic honors the memory of Kyle Cratty, a proud Jefferson-Morgan Rocket and community member who passed away in 2019. The high school junior’s memory lives on through the nonprofit, founded by Cratty’s sister, Hayley Cratty, and the annual Kyle’s Klassic 5K Run and Walk along the Montour Trail.
Funds raised during the Kyle’s Klassic race were, as in years past, donated to the local chapter of the Special Olympics, because Cratty had Down syndrome, said Hayley Cratty.
Following the Fall Invitational opening ceremonies, Kyle’s Klassic members enjoyed a sunny afternoon alongside the recipients of their donation. Attendees played soccer and Bocce, and participated in long-distance running and walking events.
