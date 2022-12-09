Cheese mixture - 138 oz. ricotta cheese, 18 cups mozzarella cheese, 4.5 cups parmesan cheese, 18 eggs. I make in 3 batches.
8 lbs ground beef and 8 lbs ground pork cooked and drained.
Lasagna day morning:
Pasta dough - 5 cups flour, 8 eggs, 3 tablespoons olive oil. Mix with dough hook until it forms slightly tacky ball. You may have to add water or flour for consistency. Form into log and cover with moist cloth or paper towel until ready to slice for rolling. I make five batches. For vegan dough, just use flour, water, and oil.
Two roasters of sauce of your liking.
Using KitchenAid mixer with pasta roller attachment, slice pasta log and roll pasta. We do level 1, 3, and 6. Should be able to see through sheet of pasta. Keep extra flour handy to keep pasta from sticking. Make several lasagna sheets long enough for bottom 2 layers which go 1 vertical and 1 horizontal and are wrapped on top for last layer.
Boil lasagna noodles 1 minute. Put into ice bath and then lay out on table and dry with clean cloth.
Each layer gets sauce, meat, dabs of cheese and pats of butter spread with tiny pieces. Can use vegetable/spinach in place of meat. Assemble lasagna until you run out of ingredients!
Don’t throw away the pasta scraps! That’s maltagliati (literally badly cut in Italian) and will be delicious if you eat it with some sauce.
If cooking a fresh pan, preheat oven to 350 degrees and cook at least 2 hours. If frozen, let thaw and cook 3.5 to 4 hours. Check center to make sure it’s done. Let sit for 1 hour. Cook time can vary based on number of layers and the amount of cheese and meat used.
