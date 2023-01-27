Good Housekeeping recently named the Laurel Highlands as a top destination for a scene road trip for their inaugural Best Family Travel Awards section. Pictured here is an aerial view of Seven Springs. (Photo courtesy of Alex Byers/GO Laurel Highlands)
A national publication’s website has named the Laurel Highlands region the top destination for a scenic road trip.
Recently, Good Housekeeping announced that the area was named the top Scenic Road Trip in the 137-year-old magazine’s inaugural Best Family Travel Awards section on their website.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Good Housekeeping’s Best Family Travel Destinations,” said Laura Argenbright, director of creative strategy and marketing for GO Laurel Highlands, the region’s official destination marketing organization. “Our road trips offer spectacular scenery in all four seasons, especially in the fall when foliage is at its peak.”
More importantly, Argenbright said, the road trips lead to awesome family attractions like Idlewild Park, Ohiopyle State Park and the Great Allegheny Passage Biking Trail.
“In the winter, snow sports rule at our four ski resorts and numerous state parks,” she said. “The Laurel Highlands is truly a destination where generations can come together for a fun and meaningful getaway.”
In the GoodHousekeeping.com story, it stated that the Laurel Highlands “is a fantastic destination for families thanks to its activities that appeal to kids and adults.”
The story specifically mentions Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, the outdoor activities at Ohiopyle, Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Nemacolin.
The Good Housekeeping Institute reviewed hundreds of submissions before selecting the winners, according to the article.
Judges considered attributes such as convenience, value, quality, safety, innovation and inclusion as well as firsthand feedback from travel experts and real families for each of those recommendations.
The Laurel Highlands has also been named in USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the top fall foliage destinations in the country each of the past three years, finishing seventh in September 2022.
