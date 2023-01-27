2022-10-10 Aerial Seven Springs-004.JPG

Good Housekeeping recently named the Laurel Highlands as a top destination for a scene road trip for their inaugural Best Family Travel Awards section. Pictured here is an aerial view of Seven Springs. (Photo courtesy of Alex Byers/GO Laurel Highlands)

 Alex Byers/GO Laurel Highlands

news@greenecountymessenger.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.