The Tri-County Leathernecks' annual Christmas Toy Drive was once again a big success in 2020, as more than 460 free and generously donated toys and bicycles were distributed at five different sites across the county on Dec. 19.
The program enabled parents meeting specific requirements to pick up toys and bikes at the county fairgrounds in Waynesburg, the Bobtown and Carmichaels fire halls and Clarksville Christian Church. A fifth site was added this year at the Richhill Township fire hall, for parents in Wind Ridge, Graysville and surrounding areas.
Leathernecks commandant John “Buzz” Walters said each site adhered to strict COVID-19 regulations to maintain the safety of those in attendance.
This marked the 39th annual Christmas Toy Drive coordinated by the Tri-County Leathernecks. Walters said adding the Richhill Township Fire Hall site to the program this year enabled parents from “every pocket of the county” to pick toys or bikes for their children.
Walters said he was pleased to see this year's program turn out to be a success, despite uncertainties caused by the pandemic. He added that leftover toys not selected at the sites were donated to the Salvation Army.
Left photo: Pictured (l. to r.) are volunteers at the Richhill Township Fire Hall surveying the hundreds of donated toys for boys and girls of all ages during the Dec. 19 distribution: Shawn Burns, Destiny Keller, Addison Finnegan, Bill Miller and Bill Pulkownik.
Right photo: Volunteers at Richhill Township Fire Hall pose with the dozens of free bicycles at the hall for distribution.
(Photos by Steve Barrett)
