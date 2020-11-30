In a year filled with uncertainties, one bright spot remains certain in 2020: The Tri-County Leathernecks Association in Greene County is once again gearing up for its annual Christmas toy drive.
The initiative - which consists of toys being collected and distributed to area children during the holiday season - has been a major success for many years, enabling the association to make Christmas a little nicer for hundreds of local families.
Happily, the program will return once again this holiday season, for the 39th consecutive year.
Since the association formed in the early 1980s, the members have worked together each year to collect toys and monetary donations for the program. The Leathernecks have worked with many local organizations, agencies, churches and individuals in collecting and distributing a wide variety of toys to needy children throughout the county.
The Leathernecks association is mostly comprised of veterans who served with the U.S. Marine Corps. John “Buzz” Walters, Leathernecks commandant and former Marine, said the organization has always been committed to helping the community.
Walters said the community always opens their hearts for the cause, and through their donations they helped make last year’s toy drive a huge success, as more than 700 children received toys through the program at the various distribution sites.
Walters said the toy collection program has been successful over the years because of the support received by the community at large.
“The Leathernecks have appreciated all the help that we’ve received through the years,” he said. “We’re able to continue this wonderful program because of those who donate and volunteer to help. We simply could not do it without them.”
For this year’s toy drive, the Leathernecks will collect toys until Dec. 12 and the toys will be distributed at the following locations on Saturday, Dec. 19:
n The Greene County Fairgrounds. (Call Buzz Walters at 724-499-5332 or Shirley Negley at 724-852-1026 for more information.)
n Carmichaels Fire Hall. (Call Theresa Walters at 724-966-2009 for more information.)
n Clarksville Christian Church. (Call Linda Pelkey at 724-344-7321 for more information.)
n Bobtown Fire Hall. (Call Toni Cline at 724-358-2272 for more information.)
n A new location this year has been added - Richhill Township Fire Hall. (Call Peggy Bissett at 724-986-6251 for more information.)
Distribution hours at each location will be from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. The toys will be distributed to parents of children up to 12 years old. Parents need to bring proof of income as well as identification showing the child’s social security number for each child that they want to pick up toys for.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants picking up toys are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing when arriving at the distribution sites. Walters said a back-up plan is being discussed for participants to receive toys while in their vehicles, should state restrictions become stricter.
"We hope we don't have to go that route, but the back-up plan will be ready if necessary," he said. "The important thing is that we provide those toys for kids in the safest manner possible."
He also stressed that all volunteers working at the distribution sites will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, and the total number of volunteers will be limited this year.
Residents interested in serving as volunteers at the distribution sites are being asked to contact the respective site managers to make arrangements.
"Because of COVID-19, we cannot have people just showing up at the sites to help, they need to safely plan ahead with the site managers," he explained.
Walters said there is still time for people to donate toys and/or monetary contributions for the program, and drop-off boxes for new and unwrapped toys are available at various locations throughout the county. Anyone wanting to donate toys or make monetary donations should call Walters at 724-499-5332 for more information.
Those writing checks for monetary donations need to make the checks out to "Tri-County Leathernecks," Walters said.
With the 2020 toy drive in full bloom, Walters is thankful for the community support that has helped keep the drive alive for nearly four decades.
"I cannot thank enough the communities and people of Greene County for their amazing continued support of this wonderful program," he said. "Over the years, volunteers and entities have contributed greatly to help make this toy drive one of the most successful initiatives across the state.
“The Tri-County Leathernecks will do whatever we can to keep this great program going, but we can’t do it alone," he continued. "We hope the community continues to support the toy drive, so that we can continue providing this service for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.