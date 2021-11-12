Leathernecks' Christmas toy drive to return in 2021

The Tri-County Leathernecks Association in Greene County is once again gearing up for its annual Christmas toy drive.
The initiative - which consists of toys being collected and distributed to area children during the holiday season - has been a major success for many years, enabling the association to make Christmas a little nicer for hundreds of local families.
Since the association formed in the early 1980s, the members have worked together each year to collect toys and monetary donations for the program. The Leathernecks have worked with many local organizations, agencies, churches and individuals in collecting and distributing a wide variety of toys to needy children throughout the county.
The Leathernecks association is mostly comprised of veterans who served with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Marine veteran John “Buzz” Walters, Leathernecks commandant, said the organization has always been committed to helping the community. He added he is excited to be working diligently with his niece, Laura Walters, in this year’s initiative.
“Laura has assisted with the toy program since the very beginning, working with her father, Jim Walters, and her mother, Theresa,” he said. “My brother (Jim) was an original Tri-County Leatherneck who instituted many changes during his time of duty for the program. Laura is a great organizer and will be a big help this coming year. I am greatly looking forward to working with her.”
Buzz Walters said more than 700 children received toys in 2020 through the program’s various distribution sites.
Walters said the toy collection program – which is celebrating its 41st consecutive year in 2021 – has been successful because of the support received by the community.
“The Leathernecks have appreciated all the help that we’ve received through the years,” he said. “We’re able to continue this wonderful program because of those who donate and volunteer to help. We simply could not do it without them.”
For this year’s drive, toys will be distributed at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18:
n The Greene County Fairgrounds. For more information, call Buzz Walters at 724-499-5332 or Shirley Negley at 724-998-0733.
n Carmichaels Fire Hall. For more information, call Laura Walters at 724-986-6692.
n Clarksville Christian Church. For more information, call Denise Prodan at 724-809-8458.
n Greensboro Fire Hall. For more information, call Toni Cline at 724-358-2272.
n Richhill Township Fire Hall. For more information, call Krystal Smith at 724-499-5240.
The toys will be distributed to parents of children up to 12 years old. Parents need to bring proof of evidence of need, such as a medical assistance card, access card or social security card, for each child receiving toys.
Participants picking up toys are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing when arriving at the distribution sites in conjunction with COVID-19 restrictions. Walters said all volunteers working at the distribution sites will also be asked to adhere to all Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Residents interested in serving as volunteers at the distribution sites are being asked to contact the respective site managers to make arrangements.
Walters said there is still time for people to donate toys and make monetary contributions for the program. He added drop-off boxes for new and unwrapped toys are available at various locations throughout the county. For more information on making a donation of toys or money, call Walters at 724-499-5332.
Those writing checks for monetary donations should make checks payable to “Tri-County Leathernecks,” Walters said.
“I cannot thank enough the communities and people of Greene County for their amazing continued support of this wonderful program,” Walters said. “Over the years, volunteers and entities have contributed greatly to help make this toy drive one of the most successful initiatives across the state.
“The Tri-County Leathernecks will do whatever we can to keep this great program going, but we can’t do it alone,” he continued. “We hope the community continues to support the toy drive, so that we can continue providing this service for many years to come.”
