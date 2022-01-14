Leathernecks’ Christmas toy program once again a big success

For four decades, the members of the Tri-County Leathernecks Association in Greene County have held an annual Christmas toy drive, an initiative in which toys are collected for and distributed to area children during the holiday season.
The toy drive has enabled the association to make Christmas a little nicer for hundreds of local families. And this past Christmas, which marked the 41st consecutive year for the toy program, that tradition continued.
On Dec. 18, approximately 700 free and donated toys and bicycles were distributed at five different sites across the county. The program enabled parents meeting specific requirements to pick up toys and bikes at the sites in Waynesburg, Greensboro, Clarksville, Carmichaels, Jefferson and Wind Ridge.
Leathernecks Commandant John “Buzz” Walters said Christmas 2021 marked yet another successful year for the toy program.
“Credit for the program’s success must be given to the site managers,” he said. “Once again, they organized and did a tremendous amount of work. I simply cannot say enough about them – Shirley Negley, Teresa Walters, Denise Prodan, Toni Cline, Peggy Smith and Krystal Smith. It takes a lot of time to put this program together, which is why I depend on the site managers.”
Walters said the toy program has come a long way from its humble beginnings.
“We started in the former Waynesburg Armory, when everyone had to come to the one site to get toys,” he said. “The Leathernecks sold tickets and organized raffles to raise money to buy toys. Now, we have the entire county covered with the different sites.
“The people of Greene County have been very generous and helpful with donations, and several businesses continue to put out boxes,” he continued. “This program is successful because of the people. It is such a relief the way businesses, organizations, agencies, schools, churches and individuals respond to the toy program.”
Walters’ niece, Laura Walters, who assisted in coordinating this year’s initiative.
“She was a huge help, she worked along with me which enabled me to get more things done,” he said. “She is a terrific organizer and a tireless worker. I am very proud of her.”
Walters said Tri-County Leathernecks always try to contribute to their communities.
At the distribution sites, community members commended the Leathernecks for the program and its perseverance. Jennifer Whipkey said she believed the program is “amazing,” while Ramona Jenkins credited the volunteers and Anthony Roupe and Kathy Eddy thanked the Leathernecks for their commitment to the program.
“Programs such as this really help people out, so we are truly grateful for all that they do,” Roupe said.
At the Waynesburg site, Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding also recognized the many volunteers assisting at all sites and throughout the year.
“We certainly appreciate the volunteers that work all year long to make this program such a positive experience,” Belding said.
Shirley Negley said she looks forward every year to serving as a volunteer for the program.
“I have served this program for more than 30 years because it brings me joy knowing that many children will be smiling on Christmas morning,” she said.
Fellow volunteers and family members Roy and Shaun Negley agreed.
“This is definitely one of the great annual traditions of Greene County,” Roy said.
“This has been an amazing tradition for 40 years,” Shaun added. “The Leathernecks deserve a lot of credit for four decades of serving our communities, especially Buzz Walters. It couldn’t be done without him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.