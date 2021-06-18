The Waynesburg Lions Club has kicked off its free outdoor summer concert series, “Sounds of Summer,” which will continue to be held at the Waynesburg Lions Park Performance Pavilion on Tuesday evenings through the end of September.
The musical concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Those visiting the park for the concerts are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for comfort.
The concerts will coincide with the county’s farmers market, which is held at the club park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
Eleanor Chapman, Lion Club secretary who is involved in the coordination of the concert series, said there will be a wide array of sponsored concessions during each concert. The Lions Club will also be engaging in small fundraising initiatives, such as raffles, throughout each concert, and donations to help pay for costs will be accepted.
The event is also holding special promotions at the beginning of each month. During the first concert in July, attendees are encouraged to wear patriotic clothes and colors; during the Aug. 3 concert, the theme will be “Oldies;” and in September, those attended are invited to wear their respective school colors, to coincide with students returning back to school.
The series kicked off June 7 with a performance by the Part Time Cowboys, which was sponsored by EQT. The series continued June 15 with a performance by The Projects, sponsored by Ross Tractor Sales.
The remaining concert schedule is as follows:
n June 22: Outpost (sponsored by Baily Insurance Agency);
n June 29: Chanler Bailey Steel Drums (Waynesburg Rotary);
n July 6: Timm Reeves acoustic (Community Bank);
n July 13: Luke Schroyer and students (Community Bank);
n July 27: Quick Exit (Ames Construction and Remodeling);
n Aug. 3: New Vintage Band (EQT);
n Aug. 17: Greg Short and friends (Washington Health System);
n Aug. 24: C&T Acoustic (Jay D Enterprises);
n Aug. 31: Sandy Lusco Huffman (EQT);
n Sept. 7: Twan and Charelle (Greene County);
n Sept. 14: Tom Ankrom and Cole Leathers (Community Bank);
n Sept. 21: Long Shot (First Federal Savings and Loan); and
n Sept. 28: Top Shelf (Fox Ford).
The park’s performance pavilion was built and dedicated in 2019 in memory of one of the Lions Club’s former members, Sam Milliken, who served the club for 50 years and reached the international level - as International Director - in the Lions International organization.
For more information, call Chapman at 724-998-6962.
