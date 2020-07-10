Local agencies, including several offering services in Greene County, were among those to receive federal grant funding to provide employment services for individuals with Opioid Use Disorder.
The $2 million in grants were awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Just like having access to recovery supports and stable housing, employment is a critical component of a person’s sustained recovery,” said state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith. “These grantees have support programs to equip people with necessary tools to find jobs and, as equally important in today’s job market, partnerships with employers to hire people in recovery. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on people and workplaces across the commonwealth.”
Among those receiving funds were:
n Westmoreland County Community Action received $162,674 for services in Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Somerset, Armstrong, Cambria and Indiana counties.
n Blueprints received $200,000 for services in Greene and Washington counties.
n Life’s Work of Western PA received $146,444 for services in Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Beaver counties.
“We have not lost focus on the continuing opioid crisis in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “And now more than ever, employment services are vital to help people struggling during the pandemic with the loss of a job or need to find employment. These grants will help those with substance use disorder have a better chance at recovery by helping to access employment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.