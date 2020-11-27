Local business owners giving away a free car for the holidays

Step aside, Santa, because “Jolly Old Saint Nick” is not the only one giving someone in Greene County a special gift this holiday season.
Two local businesses, Michael’s Auto Sales, Inc. and Carmichaels Service Center, are presenting a “Giving Back” giveaway, in which the businesses are providing a used vehicle to someone in need, just in time for the holidays.
Michael and Mary Lewis, owners of both businesses, said they have seen the way the loss of a vehicle can impact a person’s life.
“(This is why) the two companies are partnering up to give someone in need an automobile,” Mary Lewis said. “The vehicle is ready to be given away, and we are looking for applicants.”
A 2005 Buick LaCrosse, which the businesses said has been refurbished through the shop and serviced, is being given away.
“This vehicle has a fresh inspection and passes our safety tests, and new parts have been installed and a shiny detail has been completed,” Michael Lewis said.
The couple said they would like to choose a recipient Dec. 14 so the person may receive and enjoy the car for Christmas. All applications are due by 12 p.m. Dec. 12. All interested parties are encouraged to email maryglewis@netscape.net with any questions regarding the giveaway.
Applications may be obtained in person at Michael’s Auto Sales, located at 2239 E. Roy Furman Highway in Carmichaels; and Carmichaels Service Center, located at 203 S. Market St., also in Carmichaels. They can also be found on the business websites, www.michaelsauto.net and www.carmichaelsservicecenter.com.
Completed applications may be dropped off at either business, or they can be emailed to maryglewis@netscape.net with the subject “Giving Back.”
All applications will be reviewed and the proprietor will contact a few finalists for a meeting to ensure the requirements are met by the recipient.
After reviewing the applications, business representatives may ask for more information, so applicants are strongly encouraged to supply their phone number and email, if possible.
Applicants need a current valid driver’s license to be eligible and must attach a copy with their application; they also need to be currently employed and must live in Greene County to be eligible.
The applicant chosen to receive the vehicle must pay for registration and insurance and sign release of liability before taking possession of the vehicle. Typical monthly auto expenses may include, but are not limited to, gasoline, insurance, repairs, maintenance and more.
Neither Michael’s Auto Sales, Inc. nor Carmichaels Service Center makes any representations or warranties about the condition or quality of the car. The winning applicant is accepting this car as a gift in “as is” condition.
The Lewises said they are thrilled to be able to offer this giveaway for the holiday season.
“Our family has been in the automotive industry for over 26 years now, and this giveaway is our way of giving back to the community,” Mary Lewis said.
