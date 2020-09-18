Thanks to the generous support from various local businesses, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office now has another vital tool to assist the office in its law enforcement initiatives.
The sheriff’s office obtained a 2013 Polaris Ranger at the beginning of 2020 that will be utilized as a special service vehicle. The Ranger was originally received by Greene County’s Parks and Recreation Department on a grant in 2013 that has since expired.
That was when the local businesses stepped in.
Sheriff Marcus Simms said Jay D. Enterprises donated a trailer for transporting the Ranger, Peacock Keller Law firm donated the graphics, Sign Here Graphics installed the graphics and donated the design time, and EMS Southwest donated medical supplies to include a folding back board and medical bag filled will equipment.
As a result of the support, the sheriff’s office was able to proudly display the Ranger on Sept. 11 and also recognize the donors who helped make it all possible.
“I can not thank our local businesses enough for their generous donations and support for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office,” Simms said.
Simms also explained that emergency lights and a siren were repurposed from previously decommissioned patrol cars. The lights and siren were installed by Chief Deputy Zack Howard and Sgt. Marshall Simmons during times of lesser work load throughout COVID.
Donors were given certificates of appreciation from the Sheriff for their generous donations.
Simms said the special service vehicle will be utilized for events such as the Greene County Fair, the Flashlight Drags and many others. It will also be used for patrolling the Greene River trails and other county properties, for assisting with search and rescue missions and for assisting in the apprehension of fleeing wanted persons.
Additionally, Simm said, it will be available to first responders around the county to enable them to get to places in a timely manner that their emergency vehicles are unable to go.
The special response vehicle was utilized six times prior to its full completion for missing persons, wanted persons and locating a suspicious vehicle, including a search and rescue for a missing person in Mingo Creek County Park.
“This special service vehicle will serve as a valuable asset to our office, to other law enforcement and to first responders throughout our county,” Simms said. “It will enable personnel to get where they are needed in a timely manner and possibly save lives.”
