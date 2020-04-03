Local businesses struggle during trying times

Editor’s Note: This article is the first of a three-part series on the effects of the coronavirus on local businesses.
Local businesses from across Greene County continue to feel the dramatic effects of COVID-19’s ongoing impact. Numerous businesses spoke firsthand on just how powerful that impact has been, and continues to be, for them.
Larry Anderson, owner of Pioneer Grocery in Rogersville, expressed serious concerns for not only what the local businesses are dealing with today, but also what is in store for them in the near future and beyond.
“Pioneer Grocery has been in business serving the community great food and groceries for 25 years, and I have owned it for one year,” he said. “However, over the past couple weeks, we have lost two thirds of our sales. Some of our regular customers are not working because of the virus.”
Anderson said the pandemic and the mandatory business shutdown have forced him to make dramatic changes.
“We are tinkering with our hours to try to survive,” he said. “We shortened our hours this week to 8 a.m.–8 p.m., but we will change them to 6 a.m.–8 p.m. I’m doing what I can to keep my head above water and ride this out.”
Anderson said he encourages all local businesses to support one another during these uncertain times.
“For the small businesses to survive, the community has to keep supporting them,” he said, “because if not, all you will have left when this is over will be the big chain stores.”
Rachael Antill, a hair stylist for 26 years and owner of Rachael’s Hair Salon in Waynesburg for the past decade, shared that the mandatory shutdown has greatly impacted her way of life.
“Kristina (an employee and Antill’s close friend) and I are known for our family-friendly atmosphere, and our clients quickly become our friends and a lot of them second family,” she said. “We continued to work as long as we could until the shutdown was no longer a suggestion and it became a reality. Kristina and I walked out of the salon that day uncertain when we would go back. Walking away from the salon was difficult for both of us.”
A small business owner and a single mother of two daughters, Danielle and Hanna, Antill said she was overwhelmed by the support she received once word got out that her salon was closed.
“Calls from my family, friends and clients started flooding in. Everyone was checking up on me and my girls, offering to help in any way,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. And though I appreciate all the offers, I’ve been reluctant to accept them at this time.”
She said that so far, she and her daughters are “doing fine.” And if that changes, she knows she has people to count on.
Still, though, Antill is anxious about the future.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last … I’m hopeful it won’t be long, but what if it does?” she asked. “I also worry that others, too, will fall on hard times.”
Antill said she is repeatedly asked why she doesn’t style or cut hair at home or make “house calls.” Her answer is simple: social distancing.
“I would love to do that. I hate not being able to go to work,” she said. “I really love my job and miss everyone, but I feel it’s more important for us to do what we are told and practice social distancing. It’s the only way to stop this virus. The sooner we listen, the sooner our lives can get back to normal. Besides, I’d hate to get anyone sick or take something home to my family.”
Antill said she is using her “down time” wisely.
“I’ve been reaching out to clients who don’t follow me on social media just to keep in touch,” she said. “I’ve started a list of clients who have missed their hair appointment due to closing. Those clients will be called back in order to reschedule before I announce to the public that we are reopening.”
Kelsie Bennett, owner of Eye Candy Simply Organic Hair in Waynesburg, said shutting down her hair salon has immensely affected her business.
“With no clients also comes no income, and rent is still due and so are the bills,” she said. “We just opened one year ago, so it’s not been easy, that’s for sure. I have a lot of friends and family who own small businesses, and they are also suffering right now. I just hope that this all can end soon and moving forward we can support each other by shopping local in the coming months.”
Bennett said despite the negative issues caused by COVID-19, she has been pleased to witness positivity.
“It’s been eye opening for me to see the community pull together to donate food and supplies,” she said. “There are people working together to sew masks to give to residents. There are so many examples of our friends, family and neighbors contributing any way that they can, to help others.”
Bennett said she continues to pray “for our country and for all who are struggling at this crucial time in history.” She shared that one of her bigger fears during the pandemic is that a family member, Morgan Yoney – who has Cystic Fibrosis and has endured numerous transplants and surgeries – could contract what she calls “this lethal weapon of a virus.”
Still, Bennett tries to remain hopeful.
“I try to remind myself that God’s plan is bigger than anything I can possibly understand, and I trust that with all of my heart,” she said. “I am constantly reminding myself that worry does not take away tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s peace.”
Brady Gaines, who owns two businesses, Brady’s Roadhouse and G&H Sporting Goods, both in Waynesburg, said the virus and the ongoing issues resulting from it has been tremendously frustrating.
“I opened the Roadhouse just a little over two months ago, and since its opening, business had been good,” he said. “We were establishing a good vibe from the community and the future looked bright. And then… this.”
Gaines said he and his crew had completed remodeling the bathrooms, middle rooms and back bar area and were planning on completing the main bar and kitchen area over the next couple months with the goal of opening up a steakhouse restaurant inside the building sometime this summer. But with COVID-19 unexpectedly rearing its ugly head, those plans are now on hold.
“We’re in limbo,” he said. “It’s so horribly frustrating. We have no idea what the timeline is now.”
Even more frustrating, Gaines said, is the confusion small businesses are encountering due to state officials’ decisions.
“First the state ‘suggests’ and ‘encourages’ bars and restaurants to close their doors on March 16 and our Pennsylvania Bar Association encourages us to use the time to improve, enhance, expand, whatever. Then on March 18, we get a mandatory order to close and the state forces contractors to close their doors too,” he said. “So, we’re in the middle of our big remodeling project, and now we have to rely on friends and family to help get this done. It’s crazy.”
The ongoing remodeling project includes installing new equipment, floors, walls, ceiling, bar and kitchen.
Gaines also has strong opinions about the state offering small business loans.
“I don’t understand why the stimulus package is offering loans and not grants,” he said. “The COVID-19 Working Capital Access loan application itself is lengthy and complex. Why don’t small businesses get bailout money like major corporations are getting? It sure doesn’t seem fair. A loan will only put small businesses in a deeper hole that they will need to get out of when this is all over while the state that mandates the shutdown receives the interest money from these loans.”
As for his other business, Gaines said he was relieved that he could now reopen G&H Sporting Goods after Gov. Wolf initially ordered all sporting goods stores to shut down. Without his second business, he said that it would not be possible to complete the work needed at the bar.
“People have lost their jobs, they’re saving their money, they’re hesitant to leave their homes,” he said. “There are many reasons why the virus is killing businesses. It’s bad.”
In the meantime, Gaines said he tries to remain positive, focusing on the ongoing improvement projects and keeping morale up.
“We sure hope we’ll be able to recoup after this is all over with,” he said. “But it’s the uncertainty that really scares me.”
Jennifer George, executive vice president and COO of Community Bank, said the pandemic has resulted in the bank’s county branches closing their lobbies to the public. However, the bank’s other services continue to be fully operational.
“All branch lobbies are closed because we really want to limit exposure between customers and tellers,” she said. “However, we continue to stay very proactive in communicating with our customers. We recognize the importance of keeping our employees and customers safe.”
George said the local branch’s drive-thru lanes and ATMs are fully functional and operating. She added that the bank has doubled the manpower in their call centers to handle the many calls made by concerned customers.
Meanwhile, the bank is encouraging customers to use online and mobile banking services.
George said the bank wants customers to know that they can be assisted with any concerns they may have.
“If customers are struggling financially because of the pandemic, we want to communicate with them and let them know that there are ways we can help, such as forbearance and deferment,” she said. “We will help them during the current climate and in the future, when we face the ‘new normal,’ whatever that may be.”
