Ben McMillen’s photography studio may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the entrepreneur is not resting, as he is turning his focus to helping others during this time.
McMillen, owner of McMillen Photography studio in Waynesburg, has been working with numerous volunteers to sew together 100% cotton masks and give them to residents for free, as part of his “Masks for Greene County” project.
The initiative started shortly after the coronavirus began to rapidly spread across the nation, prompting McMillen to do something proactive. For McMillen, the pandemic truly scares him.
“We’ve never seen anything like this, ever,” he said. “I worry that there are many people who are not taking this threat as seriously as we all should. It is scary how fast the numbers of people affected are increasing, as well as the death rate numbers. Everyone needs to understand how important it is to practice social distancing, to listen to CDC officials and experts, to learn as much as we can about the pandemic and to do whatever we can to protect our loved ones and ourselves.”
The question of how to gain better protection got McMillen brainstorming how he could help. Interestingly, the idea to create masks for people came to him shortly after he was forced to close the studio.
“The photography studio serves primarily as a wedding business,” he said. “We were anticipating another busy wedding season, and then COVID-19 happened. And that’s when things got quickly bad for our business.”
As the pandemic spread and businesses were mandated to shut down, clients began calling the studio to postpone or cancel their receptions and ask for reimbursements. Suddenly, what seemed to be a promising season turned into a nightmare for McMillen.
“It’s terrifying,” he said. “Our business has zero revenue coming in right now. I have been in the wedding business for 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this … we have no idea when this nightmare will end.”
As for the pandemic, McMillen is passionate about spreading the message of safety.
“This is bigger than you and me. It’s about all of us,” he said. “I am saying this out of total desperation: to get past this, for all the small businesses to reopen, we all need to stay home.”
McMillen said he encourages all owners to support other small and local businesses, and he is working on a website to invite all area businesses to share their stories, information and products with one another.
“The more we support each other, the more likely we’ll all be able to recoup down the road,” he said. “We’re all in this together.”
In the meantime, McMillen is putting those words to action. A self-professed outdoors and backpacking enthusiast, he started another business, Hilltop Packs, last September, with the goal of making ultra-light backpacks for hikers.
He started the business with his two daughters, Danielle and Hanna, and his wife, Kailee, and began sewing the backpacks. The business “took off like a rocket,” he said, and soon after, he was making and shipping out backpacks to customers all around the world.
But just as Hilltop Packs was expanding and McMillen was ordering more and more quality fabric for the backpacks, COVID-19 struck, eventually resulting in an 85% to 90% loss of sales.
With two businesses negatively impacted by the virus, McMillen said he had two choices: feel sorry for himself and do nothing, or make a difference.
“I just felt like I had to do something, anything, to help people during this terrible time,” he said. “So I saw on the news that there was a shortage of face masks. My mom then suggested we start making masks for the community, and it wasn’t long after that the ‘Masks for Greene County’ project was born.”
Within days, McMillen had a website up and running – www.hilltopmasks.com/masks - where people can watch videos on how to make masks, place orders for free masks, find out how they can donate to the cause, and learn more about the virus.
It didn’t take long for the community to respond.
“We now have over a dozen people voluntarily sewing, and many more donating fabric and supplies,” he said. “It’s been overwhelming, to say the least. Businesses and individuals have been incredibly generous. Our communities have really stepped up.”
McMillen stressed that though he is still taking orders for masks, there is a priority list.
“The requests must meet one of the following guidelines: Anyone still working with the public such as grocery stores, first responders, anyone over 60 years of age, anyone working in the medical field and anyone with compromised immune systems,” he said.
He also strongly iterated that the masks being made are not N95 masks or in any way medical grade.
“With the shortage of N95 masks, these will have to do for now,” he said. “Anything is better than nothing, and many hospitals are requesting these dual layer cotton ‘do-it-yourself’ masks to be created and donated by the public.
McMillen said material donations and volunteers are gratefully being accepted.
“We need 100% cotton fabric, quality thread and quarter-inch or 3/8 inch flat elastic cord, and we could always use more volunteers to sew,” he said. “If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, please contact us first before sending anything by visiting the website.”
