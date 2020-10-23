The Jaycee Pavilion at Waynesburg Lions Park was the site for the annual meeting for District X of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania.
This meeting was a combination of the club’s Spring Tea, June fundraiser and annual meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Club members also celebrated the 90th birthday of GCFP, which was founded in 1930. The theme of the meeting was “Celebrating Our Legacy.”
During the meeting, District Director Kay Bair recognized the state board members, District X board members and eight presidents of the 10 clubs that compose District X. There were 47 members and guests in attendance.
A program was presented by Emily Capule, owner of a local cut flower farm, Blomster Field Farms located in Greene County. Emily specializes in fresh cut, locally grown, chemical-free flowers in bouquets, or by the stem.
Also during the meeting, District X awards were presented by Awards Chair Roxanne Huss, president of Valley Garden Club. Haddie Weber of The Garden Club of Munhall gave red tulip bulbs to new members and their sponsors.
Several awards were also presented during the meeting. Bair presented the Perennial Bloom Award to Marion Walker of Town & Country Garden Club; Legacy awards went to Town & Country Garden Club and Susan Luisi of Martha Washington Garden Club; the Exceptional Horticulturist Award went to Donna McKnight of Giant Oaks Garden Club; and the Butterfly Award was given to Lou Ann Kinol of Giant Oaks Garden Club.
Marilyn Backus, GCFP Awards Chair, also presented numerous awards that would have been presented at the GCFP Convention last April had it not been canceled because of the pandemic.
The three outstanding awards presented were:
n 2019 GCFP Gold Seal Award, Vina McLeod Rudolph of Martha Washington Garden Club;
n 2019-2020 Presidential Citation, Marie Mueller, GCFP KG Online newsletter editor of Pleasant Hills GC; and
n 2019 GCFP Forget-Me-Not District Award, Grace Mitchell of Martha Washington Garden Club.
Also during the meeting, Marilyn Bacus reinstalled the following District X officers for the 2020-2022 term: Kay Bair, district director; Mardell Page, assistant director; Linda Coleman, secretary; and Sandra Grilli, treasurer.
