Local law enforcement receive free training during National Police Week

Archangel Defense, LLC of Jefferson and Blue Line Firearms Training LLC of Pittsburgh and Tampa/Tallahassee, Fla., recently teamed up to offer free law enforcement pistol and rifle training and certification for local departments in Greene County.
The training was held May 13 and May 14, in coordination with National Police Week, at the LEO Range in Garards Fort.
Deputies received training on multiple weapons platforms and “shoot/don’t shoot” scenarios, as well as life-saving medical training and other areas to further assist offices in better serving county residents.
The training was hosted by Greene County Regional Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
