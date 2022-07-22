Pennsylvania lawmakers last week passed the 2022-23 state budget, approving a $45.2 billion spending plan.
The budget now moves to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for final approval.
The bill grows the state’s Rainy Day Fund to roughly $5 billion. Public schools, environmental protection programs and long-term care facilities all will receive additional funding.
Wolf’s spokesperson called the budget a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities.
Pennsylvania lawmakers and other groups released statements after the bill was passed.
Public schools across Pennsylvania receive a $525 million increase in basic education, for a total of $7.6 billion. Additionally, $100 million more is available for special education, for a total of $1.3 billion. The state’s 100 poorest districts will split an additional $225 million.
Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey issued a statement, saying, “This is a historic budget that will benefit the students of Pennsylvania. It includes more than $1 billion in state funding increases for public schools, which will go to support educational programs that make a difference in the lives of our state’s 1.7 million students.”
Askey said the significant funding increase in public schools “is necessary to meet the needs of students and educators, improve the availability of mental health services, and keep school buildings safe.”
Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, tweeted, “Fayette, Greene and Washington County schools will receive an additional $19.5 million, 6.6% more than last year.”
Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said in a statement that the budget “rightly prioritizes initiatives to benefit Pennsylvania’s workers, who were hurt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic closures and still have not recovered.”
Bartolotta, chair of the Labor and Industry Committee, said she was pleased to see “important investments to boost our workforce.
“This budget includes more funding dedicated to apprenticeship training to continue a proven job training model that allows individuals to earn while they learn on a pathway to family-sustaining careers,” she said.
State Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run, noted the state budget deposits an additional $2.1 billion into the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
“Going into this budget season, my main priority was saving money in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. I believe we are headed toward a recession, and we will need that saved money to get the commonwealth through that difficult time without further burdening taxpayers,” he said in a press release. “We were able to deposit an additional $2.1 billion into that fund, totaling a historic $5 billion saved away. That is a great number for us to have in our back pocket.”
The budget also calls for $140 million in direct property tax relief; $375 million for safe and affordable housing; $90 million to stabilize the child care workforce; $25 million for a new Child Care Tax Credit; $2 million for women’s reentry; $1 million for a Hunger Free Campus Initiative that will provide grants to higher education institutions to create or expand food pantries and address college food insecurity; $100 million for adult mental health services; and $100 million for student mental health support.
