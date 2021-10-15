Four entities that serve residents of Greene, Fayette or Washington counties received grant funding through the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to help those struggling with substance use disorder.
“Two key components of an individual’s sustained recovery are access to recovery support services and steady, reliable employment. These grantees will provide services and supports to give individuals the tools necessary to empower their sustained recovery,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said in a recent release.
Grantees will receive funding to provide employment support services, expand or enhance recovery support and provide services to pregnant or postpartum women recovering from addiction.
Life’s Work of Western Pennsylvania in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties received $387,500, while Sage’s Army in Fayette County received $700,000, Allegheny Health Network in Fayette County received $583,153 and Center for Community Resources, Inc. in Washington County got $296,092.
Life’s Work of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization that offers an array of services, including employment services and supports for adults with disabilities, and youth, family and community services.
For more information, visit www.lifesworkwpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.