On Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m. McMillen Photography in Waynesburg hosted a portrait session with Santa. What made this event unique was that it was entirely free for the individuals or families in attendance, who each left with a framed 5x7 portrait.
According to Sheena Donley, a Southeastern Greene School District teacher, this is the event is now in its ninth year and this year over 50 people attended.
The event was through Help Portrait, which, according to the organizations website, is "a global movement of photographers using their time, tools and expertise to give back to those in need."
"We work with United Way to schedule families," she said. "I also make flyers for all the Greene County school districts so we can reach as many families as possible."
Each year, to schedule a time slot for a photo session, Greene County families can call United Way at 1-888-553-5778 or simply dial 2-1-1.
The McMillen Photography Studio is located at 68 West High Street in Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.