Pennsylvania school districts are required to pass a budget by June 30 each year. School districts are now finalizing their spending plans. Following is a roundup of some area school districts and the final budgets they have adopted for the 2022-23 school year.
Jefferson-Morgan
The Jefferson-Morgan School District adopted its 2022-23 budget on June 21 with no tax increase.
The board approved a $15,393,000 spending plan.
The millage rate remains at 29 mills.
The district’s budget includes $35,000 earmarked for a second school police officer to address school safety.
Southeastern Greene
The Southeastern Greene School Board has adopted a 2022-23 budget in the amount of $13,761,400.
It is the 20th consecutive year the school district has not raised taxes, and the millage rate remains at 23 mills.
There is an increase in the Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion from $317 in 2021-22 to $395 in 2022-23.
Residents will receive a 7.5% discount for taxes paid early.
