Local schools respond to coronavirus

The superintendents of the five Greene County school districts - Carmichaels Area, Central Greene, Jefferson-Morgan, Southeastern Greene and West Greene - participated in a webinar with Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, Pedro Rivera, Friday, March 13, to discuss what action they would be taking regarding the coronavirus.
Later that day, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a press release outlining the current plan for all K-12 Pennsylvania schools beginning March 16.
“I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks,” Gov. Wolf said.
After the two-week closure, the Wolf administration said they will reevaluate and decide whether additional action is needed.
“We’re trying to use what information we have to try to make the best decisions for our kids and our communities,” said Rich Pekar, the Superintendent of Southeastern Greene School District.
Since many households in each of the school districts do not have access to reliable internet, online classes were not a viable solution when determining a plan of action. Therefore, Pekar said the schools would have to make up the missed school days.
If all of the school days are not able to be made up, Gov. Wolf released that “no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements.”
Another concern for local school districts is how students will now eat certain meals, since some students depend on schools to provide them meals during the day.
“Many of our students receive their breakfast and lunch at school” Dr. Helen McCracken, superintendent of Central Greene School District, said.
Gov. Wolf announced that he will be working with schools to assist with keeping these programs available to students.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab-and-go, during this closure,” he said.
All school districts are keeping their students, faculty and staff up to date on any new information via school districts’ websites, newsletters, email chains and social media.
“We’re going to continue to work with our local, regional, state and federal Departments to try and stay informed and monitor any changes or developments,” Pekar said. “I think right now the reaction is for us to just read accurate information that is put out from our Department of Health and from the CDC and just try and educate ourselves on it and so we can be a part of the solution and not part of the problem.”
