With the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases rising in areas across Pennsylvania, local and state officials are reacting to the statistics and strongly urging residents to remember to practice social distancing and adhere to state and CDC safety protocols.
The state Department of Health announced that as of Tuesday (the Messenger’s press time) that over 96,600 confirmed cases had been reported in Pennsylvania, with a total of nearly 7,000 deaths.
The state DOH also reported that Greene County had 70 total reported positive cases (62 confirmed and 8 probable) as of Tuesday, a significant increase since a month ago, when there were less than 30 cases reported. And, numbers have also significantly increased in neighboring counties, including Washington and Fayette counties.
In fact, state officials announced earlier this week that they are keeping a close eye on data reflecting positive test rates in at least 12 counties, including Greene County.
During a news conference on Monday, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said that although the Department of Health is not considering at this time to return counties to “yellow” or “red” phases or impose another shutdown, she said there is concern of increasing numbers across the nation and the state Department of Health is continuing to carefully monitor data from across the state.
Levine again encouraged all residents to wear a mask out in public, make choices to be safe and avoid certain activities, or adapt them, to help stop the spread. The Wolf administration has ordered people to wear masks in all businesses and in public places outdoors where social distancing is not possible.
Local and state officials recently told the Messenger that they are concerned about the increasing number of cases in Greene County, and they encourage residents to be more vigilant in protecting themselves and others.
Mike Belding, chairman of the Greene County Board of Commissioners, expressed his serious concerns regarding the spike in cases.
“Although Washington Health System Greene Hospital had no COVID-19 related patients, there are several concerns related to the increase in cases,” he said. “There have been several instances where a significant number of individuals – related by interests, activities or simply time and place – experience a known exposure after an affected individual tests positive. We then see the closing of that activity or an impact on operating hours or capability consistent with the Governor’s recommendation that those exposed individuals self-quarantine for up to 14 days.”
Belding said there has been discussion as to whether Gov. Wolf will force counties experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 positive tests backwards into either yellow or red phases as outlined in his recovery program.
“We have watched some response to increased positive COVID test results in neighboring counties,” he said. “Earlier this month, Allegheny County for instance, has had their bars and in-person dining closed again because of increasing positive cases. Many of our businesses (in Greene) are stretched to their limits of financial elasticity, they cannot afford to slip backwards in the recovery plan and be forced to reclose businesses.
“We ask that everyone be personally responsible for themselves, their families and those in which they come in contact,” he added.
Belding stressed that adhering to safety protocols is essential for Greene County to move forward.
“It’s not about politics or conspiracy theories, it’s about the survival of our business community, the opportunity to continue in the recovery process, the chance for sports and recreational activities and eventually the ability to get our children back into an appropriate learning environment without further undue risk,” he said.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said she has been working tirelessly to address the many concerns that families and business owners have experienced as a result of COVID-19’s impact, and stressed that the increase in regional cases is concerning.
“We all need to be responsible right now and do everything we can to stop the spread so that businesses can stay open,” she said. “That means we must recognize the role each of us play in staying safe and healthy.”
Snyder said she has fought Gov. Wolf on his executive order to close all parts of Pennsylvania and voted to reopen businesses, and “give the power to our local leaders to be able to make the best decision for us.”
However, she said she wants residents to stay healthy and businesses to stay open, and is strongly urging everyone to continue taking the pandemic seriously.
“So let’s join together as a community and be careful and responsible,” she said. “That means continue washing hands and maintaining physical distance from others, avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks when needed to keep our community safe.”
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-46, said she strongly feels residents need to remember the severity of COVID-19 and practice social distancing to prevent a possible return to quarantine.
“We should all take the ongoing public health pandemic seriously, which means each person needs to be prudent about his or her health and the health of others,” she said. “However, we can do this while continuing to live our lives and ensuring proper safeguards are in place.
This is why, she said, she keeps the lines of communication open with the leadership of Washington Health System Greene.
“I recognize that they have a firm handle on the needs of our community regarding testing and treatment,” she said.
She said she believes Pennsylvania residents, and especially small local business owners, have the necessary tools to address and tackle the pandemic.
“The people of southwestern Pennsylvania are capable, creative, driven, and most of all, they are compassionate,” she said. “Business owners both large and small want to succeed and ensure their employees and customers are safe.”
However, she added that more sufficient data and information pertaining to the coronavirus is needed from state officials.
“I believe Pennsylvanians desire better information relating to testing, which is one of the many reasons I intend to correspond with the Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, asking her to be consistent, transparent and accurate when deciding positive test results, presumptive tests and county and statewide totals,” Bartolotta asserted. “As a community, we need to make informed decisions based off of real numbers and sound science.”
(Some information for this article was provided by the Associated Press.)
