Local, state officials react to state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion

After the state Department of Health announced Pennsylvania expects to meet the April 19 federal deadline to make all residents 16 and older eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine, local and state officials expressed optimism - and some concerns - about the announcement.
In making the announcement onMarch 31, acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said more people from the state’s 1B eligibility list, including police officers, firefighters and grocery store workers, would be immediately able to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
“We are making progress,” Beam said during a virtual briefing on the state’s response to the virus.
Another major challenge in the vaccine effort involves convincing some people they are safe and a vital part of efforts to contain COVID-19, Beam said.
The state will move April 12 into the 1C eligibility list, which includes members of the media and elected officials.
Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding said Washington Health System has been appointed the COVID-19 vaccine coordinator for Greene County, and county government participates in a weekly virtual conference call with local vaccine providers and continues to support the vaccine program with any required county assets.
“This coordination has provided vaccine administration capabilities far exceeding the amount of vaccine available,” he said. “We stand ready to add the new groups to the eligible categories and can administer the vaccine providers anticipate receiving.”
Belding said he believes, up to this point, the process to get shots into arms of eligible patients has been “very efficient and effective.”
“The restriction has been on the relatively small number of vaccine vials available,” he said. “Hopefully, with the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased production and delivery of the two proceeding vaccines, we’ll be able to readily get through the list of eligible patients, even when they open the categories up to larger populations.”
He also said the vaccine eligibility expansion will make it easier to get larger numbers of individuals scheduled and shots administered, as it requires less screening for eligibility and should increase the participation level of eligible patients.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said she believes local healthcare providers and pharmacies have done an excellent job at getting shots in arms.
“The Phase 1A lists were dwindling, and they asked to open eligibility up so they can get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Snyder said. “There were plenty of bumps in the road, but now the process can be streamlined to get everyone vaccinated in the coming weeks. The faster we get the majority of people vaccinated, the faster we can return to normal activities.”
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said although she is encouraged the state is pushing for more residents to able to receive vaccine shots, she is concerned the supply is not meeting the demand in Pennsylvania.
Bartolotta said last week the state Department of Health gave out roughly 517,000 doses throughout the state, which has a total population of close to 13 million. Locally, Washington County received 8,500 doses last week with a population of 206,000, while Greene County only received roughly 1,000 doses.
“There’s a problem here,” Bartolotta said. “Gov. Wolf has finally loosened the grip and is expanding the vaccine eligibility, but the state Department of Health needs to be working with more companies to get more access to the doses. This is a clear case of needing to learn to walk before we run.”
Bartolotta said she has been in contact with a company that has been working as a national presence to get more vaccine doses distributed in various states.
“They can be a vital asset to Pennsylvania, they can offer as many as 5,000 doses a day, they want to help, they have an app where residents can schedule appointments,” she said. “What they offer works. However, for whatever reason the state Department of Health is not responding to them. It’s frustrating. We should be taking advantage of assets such as this company.
“If the state wishes to expand the eligibility, they absolutely need to work with companies that are willing to help, so that more of our residents can get vaccinated, so that our schools, families and businesses can move forward,” she continued. “We absolutely need all hands on deck to help. It just seems sometimes like Pennsylvania can’t get out of its own way.”
Bartolotta said she still firmly believes the state’s biggest priority should remain to vaccinate those most vulnerable to COVID-19, including seniors, caregivers, first responders, medical staffers and those with compromised immune systems and serious health issues.
She also encourages residents to sign up for the vaccine at one location and show up for their appointment, and not place their names on numerous waiting lists. She said those who do sign up on multiple lists should remove their names once they receive their vaccination.
She also praised the efforts of the ongoing area vaccine task force, a coalition of medical authorities, county officials and other agencies that have been meeting since January to plan, organize and effectively administer COVID-19 vaccines.
