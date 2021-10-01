Brittany Rhodes of Waynesburg was named to the dean's list at LIM College for the spring 2021 semester.
To be placed on the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.79.
Founded in 1939, LIM College in Manhattan, N.Y., educates students for success in the global business of fashion and its many related fields.
