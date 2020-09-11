The new school year, in whatever form it is in 2020, brings new opportunities for students, teachers and other adults to focus on the environment and the litter that might be spoiling the appearance of their communities and surrounding areas.
A recent Pennsylvania Litter Research Study disclosed that the largest litter types are plastics, beverage containers, cigarette butts and fast food materials, and that the source of most of the litter comes from motorists and pedestrians.
The Pennsylvania Resources Council Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest aims not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to the litter problem in the Commonwealth.
October 31 is the deadline for amateur photographers (students through 12th grade and adults) to submit photos of unsightly litter in their Pennsylvania communities.
Photos should illustrate how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment, pets or wildlife. Entries will be judged on the following criteria: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
Contestants are also encouraged to safely initiate a clean-up of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of their efforts for additional judging points.
First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in each category (students and adults) with the first-place winner receiving $500, second-place $250 and third-place $100.
Entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10) should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063.
High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) must include the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title given to photo, location of litter site and how you learned about the contest.
Students should also include age, grade and name of school. Photos submitted without all the above will not be considered. All photos may be used by PRC at their discretion.
Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and additional information, previous winners and an online entry form can be found at prc.org/lens-litter/.
Individuals, groups or organizations that would be interested in helping to sponsor this program may contact PRC at lensonlitter@prc.org or refer to the sponsor tab at prc.org/lens-litter/.
