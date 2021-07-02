The following students from Greene County were named to the dean's list at California University of Pennsylvania for the Spring 2021 semester.

Carmichaels: Eric Bennett, Abigail Conklin, Jordan Dils, Sarah Donaldson, Mollie Ehrlichman, Alexis Ellsworth, Dillon Fuller, Bailey Machesky, Melanie Markulik, Shelbee McCann, Charlotte Nyland, Jeffrey Pratt, Caitlyn Ricco, Micaela Ricco, Hunter Scott, Jacob Sholtis, Kameron Smith, Jennah Whipkey

Clarksville: Katelyn DeHart, Nathaniel Dehart, Paige Stanko, Alison Tenney

Crucible: Morgen Fraser, Emily Zacoi, Stephen Zacoi

Garards Fort: Makenzie Cree, Prudence Hartley,

Graysville: Rhiannon Campbell

Greensboro: Noah Haines, Dustin Lemley

Jefferson: Luke Bates, Trevor Jamison, Coco Pahanish, Julie Policz, Bo Ricci

Mount Morris: Katherine Fox, Olivia Galarza

Nemacolin: Rebecca Conklin

New Freeport: Jeromy Mackey

Rices Landing: Noah Barno, Jessica Horton, Michael Pochron, Leia Reynolds, Nicole Venick

Spraggs: Jessie Holoka

Waynesburg: Christopher Hechavarria, Brady Hogue, Bree Lewis, Emma Jones, Erin Mccall, Isaac Rizor, MaKayla Russell, Hannah Shriver, Sydney Shultz, Robert Sisler

