The following students from Greene County have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania:
Rices Landing: Parker Pratt, Bachelor of Science degree in marketing
Spraggs: Scarlet A. Biagini, Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology
Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood and special education; Reagan Nicole Faure, B.A. in criminology / pre-law; and Alexander R. Huber, B.S. in communications media / media production
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
