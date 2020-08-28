The following students from Greene County have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of spring 2020 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:
n Carmichaels: Elaine Julia Kerr, Stringtown Road, B.S. in Marketing
n Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Kirby Road, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Cameron Albright Downer, Polecat Hollow Road, B.A. in Political Science; Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer, 5th Street, B.A. in Criminology; Reagan Nicole Faure, Rush Lane, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Alexander R. Huber, Bonar Avenue, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Shelby Lynn Morgan, Porter Street, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Hunter M. Sargent, East College Street, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering
n Alexandria: Jacob Wayne Boonie, Willow Brook Road, B.S. in Hospitality Management; Alyssa Rose Podrasky, Brewhouse Lane, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Diana Nicole Simpson, Brewhouse Lane, B.A. in Psychology
n Huntingdon: Logan Marie Felton, Mimosa Drive, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Sabin M. Fisher, Bulldog Lane, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Charles R. Hawn, West 31st Street, B.S. in Nursing; Hannah E. Heintzelman, Pond Road, B.S. in Nursing; John Andrew Kline, Trey Road, B.A. in Criminology; Rebekah Simmet, Runks Road, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Drew Weglarz, School Hollow Road, B.A. in Political Science/Pre-Law
n James Creek: Emily E. Buseck, Acorn Lane, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Hayden J. Kramer, Mountain Road, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Amanda Layne Stone, Fishers Lane, B.A. in Psychology
n Mount Union: Kirkley Miranda Lear, 2nd Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education/Urban
n Orbisonia: Cody L. Rathke, B.A. in Psychology/Honors Program
n Warriors Mark: Raegen May Donohue, West Gatesburg Road, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical
