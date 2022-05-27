The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Those who plan on attending should contact Tami Kite for the Zoom link for the meeting at tami.kite@iu1.org.
There will be a presentation on Summer Learning Strategies: Helping Kids Retain and Enhance Skills presented by IU 1 school psychologist Adrienne John.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in the Greene, Fayette and Washington counties. Everyone is welcome. For questions, call 724-938-3241, ext. 273 or ext. 222.
