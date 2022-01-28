The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
The meeting will feature a presentation titled “Differentiated Instruction/Assessment: A Parent’s Guide,” presented by IU 1 Training and Consultation, Check and Connect Trainer, RENEW Trainer and M.S. Instructional Leadership by Marissa Sacco and an IU 1 Training and Consultation Staff, MTSS and Academics by Rod Hardy.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in the Greene, Washington and Fayette counties.
For more information, call 724-938-3241 ext. 273 or ext. 222.
