Several local women are among 59 contestants vying for the title of 2020 Pennsylvania Fair Queen.
Mikara Anderson of Huntingdon County, 2019 state fair queen, will crown her successor as the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Program hosts its 34th annual competition at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center Jan. 23-25 in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and Pennsylvania State Showmen's Association Annual Convention.
Local contestants include Jessica Wolfe, of Dunbar, Fayette County Fair; Sarah E. Calvert, of Waynesburg, Greene County Fair; Emily Cooke of Sycamore, Jacktown Fair; Sarah DuBrul, of Scottdale, Westmoreland Fair; Marissa Gottschalk, of Prosperity, Washington County Fair; and MacKenzie Simpson, of Burgettstown,West Alexander Fair.
Contestants will be evaluated on personality, public speaking skills, poise and presence, and knowledge of the fair and agriculture industries.
According to information supplied by Karen Dobson, of Pottstown, who serves on the state committee:
Wolfe, 19, is a daughter of Pam and Glenn Wolfe, and a 2018 graduate of Geibel Catholic High School. She is a sophomore at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, studying environmental resource management. Wolfe participated in 4-H and was the 2016 Fayette County Dairy Princess. Her work experience includes Ferens Farm LLC and interning at the EADS Group civil engineering firm. Wolfe is involved in community service, including her local food bank and remodeling the 4-H refreshment stand at the Fayette County Fair.
Calvert, 18, is a daughter of Richard and Judy Calvert, and a 2019 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School where her activities included serving as president of Waynesburg FFA chapter. She received the Pennsylvania FFA State Keystone degree, along with the Greene County Conservation Speaker of the Year for three consecutive years. Calvert was involved in 4-H, Waynesburg University Jazz band and the Symphonic band. Calvert is active in Fairall United Methodist Church. She is an assistant at Century 21 Real Estate and is taking courses to train for her state real estate certification.
Cooke, 16, is a daughter of Katie Cooke. At West Greene High School, she participates in many activities, including serving as secretary of West Greene FFA chapter, and is involved in 4-H. Cooke has built flower beds for FFA and is active in community service, including at the Greene County Fairgrounds. After graduation, Cooke wants to become an elementary school teacher.
DuBrul, 18, is a daughter of Lisa Ray, and a senior at Southmoreland High School where she is involved in many activities. DuBrul is active in 4-H and was the 2018 Westmoreland Fair Princess. She works with HMSHost on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and volunteers at Excela Health Frick Hospital. DeBrul plans to attend Penn State University.
Gottschalk, 20, is a daughter of William and Diana Gottschalk, and a junior at Waynesburg University, majoring in early childhood education. She is a 2017 graduate of McGuffey High School where she was involved in many activities as well as 4-H and Girl Scouts. Gottschalk is employed at Your Child’s Place where she is a aide for children with complex medical needs.
Simpson, 17, is a daughter of Mac and Lacey Simpson, and a senior at Fort Cherry School District, where she is a member of the H. G. Parkinson FFA Chapter. Simpson is active in 4-H and shows water fowl at the national level. She plans to attend Ohio State University to study animal science.
