Henry T. Cochran, longtime member of the Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County, recently announced his retirement from the board. During its Jan. 13 regular meeting, the board recognized the service of Cochran, who became a director in February 1972 and officially retired last June.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve First Federal for 47-plus years,” Cochran said. “Being part of First Federal’s phenomenal growth, prosperity and service to the community has been an extremely rewarding journey. Even more rewarding, however, is the chance I have had to associate with so many wonderful people along the way. I consider everyone at First Federal to be part of my very own family, and I cherish every memory.”
Originally a well-known cattle farmer from Fayette County, Cochran was named to the Board Feb. 28, 1972, at the age of 33. During Cochran’s nearly 50-year tenure, the Association grew from two offices in Waynesburg and Uniontown to a total of nine offices in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties, plus Monongalia County in West Virginia.
At the time of Cochran’s appointment, First Federal of Greene County’s assets were approximately $75 million; today, the Association’s assets stand at $938 million.
“Henry’s dedication to First Federal and its Board of Directors for over 47 years is a testament to his character that is also displayed in his dedication to his hometown of Dawson and his family,” said John E. Mariner, Board Chairman and former Association President/CEO. “His example became a model for each of us to follow. We are proud that Henry was a part of the First Federal family and a part of our history for so many years.”
Cochran and his wife, Dorothy, reside in Dawson and still maintain the 500-acre family farm. The couple has two children, Hank Cochran of Sewickley and Laura Wolford of Virginia, and two grandsons, Benjamin and Ryan Cochran.
The Board of Directors officially accepted Cochran’s retirement in May 2019 and named him Director Emeritus, a position also held by former Association Presidents and Board Chairmen Scott S. O’Neil and the late James L. Brewer.
Also during its Jan. 13, 2020, regular meeting, the Board appointed Association CEO/Secretary Charles W. Trump, Jr., to fill the rest of Cochran’s term.
Trump joins the Board of Directors after being named CEO last January and serving seven years as a vice president, overseeing the areas of deposit operations, marketing and security.
Trump and his wife, Shelly, reside in Fairchance and have two daughters, Elizabeth and Kimberly, and a son-in-law, Luke.
“First Federal has been blessed to have Henry Cochran serve on our Board for the past 47 years,” said Judi Goodwin Tanner, Association President and member of the Board of Directors. “We want to thank Henry, a true gentleman, for his service, and we wish to welcome Charles Trump to the Board.”
Since 1924, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County has served the residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania through a combination of traditional deposit and loan products and evolving technological convenience. From checking and savings accounts to mortgage and home equity loans, from online bill pay to mobile banking, First Federal of Greene County offers a variety of services to its customers, all while remaining committed to being “The People You Know, The People You Can Trust.”
Based in Waynesburg, First Federal of Greene County maintains eight offices in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in Pennsylvania, and a loan origination subsidiary, First Greene Service Corporation, in Morgantown,
For more information, visit www.firstfederalofgreene.com.
