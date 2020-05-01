Waynesburg University honored three faculty members with the 2020 Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Excellence Awards Thursday, April 9, during a virtual Academic Awards Program following the University’s first-ever virtual faculty meeting.
Presented annually, the awards recognize faculty in three categories: Excellence in Teaching by Part-Time Faculty, Excellence in Introductory Subjects and History of Teaching Excellence.
“Waynesburg University was founded for the purpose of educating students to serve God and to serve others. With the annual Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Excellence Awards, we celebrate faculty members who, together with their colleagues, continue that mission by teaching with excellence,” said Provost Dr. Dana Cook Baer.
Excellence in Teaching by Part-Time Faculty
Rev. Dr. William Younger, lecturer of Biblical and Ministry Studies, received the 2020 Lucas-Hathaway Excellence in Teaching by Part-Time Faculty Award, which recognizes a non-full-time faculty member who teaches at Waynesburg University’s main campus, Southpointe Center or online.
A nomination by a colleague stated that Rev. Dr. Younger “stirs up excitement for learning, a joy for the Lord that represents the mission of Waynesburg University, both on campus and in his work off campus.”
Rev. Dr. Younger has been with the University since 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies and philosophy from Trinity College, a Master of Divinity degree from Gordon Cromwell Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree in congregational revitalization from Fuller Theological Seminary.
In addition to teaching at Waynesburg, Rev. Dr. Younger serves as the lead pastor at Union Presbyterian Church in Robinson Township.
Excellence in Introductory Subjects
Dr. Andrew Palko, assistant professor of athletic training and clinical education coordinator, received the 2020 Lucas-Hathaway Excellence in Introductory Subjects Award.
An alumnus commented that “without the knowledge, skills and valuable lessons in the field that I learned from him, I would not be where I am today. He was one of the greatest professors and influencers I have ever [had].”
A current student shared, “he makes class fun and enjoyable, and presents the information in a way that is easy to learn. He connects with his students and holds us to a high standard.”
Dr. Palko joined Waynesburg University in 2013 as head athletic trainer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Waynesburg (College) University, a master’s degree in recreation and sports science from Ohio University and a Doctor of Education degree in health and physical activity from the University of Pittsburgh.
History of Teaching Excellence
Dr. Elizabeth Wang, professor of computer science, received the 2020 Lucas-Hathaway History of Teaching Excellence Award.
A student nomination stated that “she has not only been a great role model but a great professor for all students. She teaches with the mission and goals of the University in mind and never gives up on students.”
Another student shared that “she was one of the most impactful professors during my time as a student at Waynesburg University, she cared deeply about my success and was invested in my future.”
“Her wealth of knowledge and experience continued to inspire me after completing my undergraduate degree and while working through my master’s degree. I confidently say that because of her drive and dedication to teaching, I am a better student, a better leader and a better person,” shared one alumnus.
Dr. Wang has been with Waynesburg since 2005. She holds numerous degrees, including a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Beijing University of Science and Technology, a Master of Arts degree in church history from St. John’s University, a Master of Science degree in computer science from St. Cloud University and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in computer science from North Dakota State University.
The Lucas-Hathaway Charitable Trust has established an endowed fund that provides two annual teaching excellence awards for full-time faculty members and one award for a part-time faculty member. Faculty members were nominated by students, faculty or alumni. Each recipient will receive a commemorative plaque and a $1,200 award. The Trust is funded by J. Richard Lucas and C. Joan Hathaway Lucas, members of the class of 1950.
Founded in 1849 by the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Waynesburg University is located on a traditional campus in the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, with an additional site for graduate and professional studies in Southpointe. The University is one of only 22 Bonner Scholar schools in the country, offering local, regional and international opportunities to touch the lives of others through service.
