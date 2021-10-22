A Mt. Morris man is facing multiple charges following allegations he assaulted and strangled a pregnant woman at his residence earlier this month.
Derek Morgan Lemley Coss, 28, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and terroristic threats, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
The charges were filed by Greene County Regional Police following an Oct. 13 incident at a residence in Perry Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge David Balint, officers were told by the alleged victim on the evening of Oct. 12 she and Coss got into a verbal altercation at their rented home on Main Street in Mt. Morris.
The woman, who is 13 weeks pregnant, said she decided to take their 2-year-old son to her mother’s residence so they could be separated from Coss for the night, the complaint states.
When she returned with their son at 8 a.m. the next morning she was locked out and was unable to enter, the complaint states.
After finding a way into the residence, the woman found Coss sleeping, and when he woke up he became “immediately upset and irate” and began tearing the residence apart, breaking numerous items and a window, the complaint states.
The woman said she feared for her unborn child’s life, the complaint states.
The woman told police Coss grabbed her by the neck, choking her, and threw her against the refrigerator, before strangling her again and striking her head against a metal door, the complaint states.
She also said Coss grabbed her by her upper arms and slammed her into the floor and into other pieces of furniture, before throwing an ax handle in the residence, which nearly struck the 2-year-old boy, according to court records.
The woman said she was cut by broken glass, which resulted in cuts to her arms and hands, the complaint states.
The woman said she left the house with her son and drove to a nearby residence to call 911, police said.
Coss was arraigned on the charges Oct. 13 and was placed in Greene County jail after failing to post $100,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson on Oct. 21.
