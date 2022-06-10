Mapletown Junior-Senior High School Commencement was held Friday, June 3 for 36 seniors at the high school.
Valedictorians are Macee Cree, Amber Donley, and Taylor Dusenberry. Salutatorian is Mekenzie Reda.
Cree is the daughter of Jeff and Marsha Cree of Garards Fort.
She was senior class president; National Honor Society president; and a member of Envirothon, SADD, The Future is Mine, Student Forum, Future Business Leaders of America and vice president of Future Teachers of America.
She also was a member of the volleyball and softball teams.
Cree was recipient of the Waynesburg University Founders Scholarship, West Penn Power Scholarship, and Pittsburgh Maritime Association Scholarship.
She will attend Waynesburg University and major in biology.
Donley is the daughter of Tammy Donley of Dilliner and Darrell Donley of Uniontown.
She was a member of SADD, Envirothon, Future Teachers of America and The Future is Mine, and served as National Honor Society secretary and student council president.
Among her scholarships were the West Penn Power Scholarship, Evelyn Minor Scholarship and The Merit Scholarship.
She will attend Waynesburg University to major in nursing and minor in ministry.
Dusenberry is the daughter of Timothy and Cassandra Dusenberry of Dilliner.
She was a member of SADD Club, Future Teachers of America, Envirothon, Student Council, Interact Club, and is senior class vice president and vice president of the National Honor Society. She played volleyball, basketball, and softball.
Dusenberry received the TRICADA Scholar Athlete Scholarship, Mapletown Varsity Boosters Scholar Athlete Scholarship, Bethany College Merit Award, Good Neighbor Award, Bethany Award, Alumni Award and Trustees Award Scholarships.
She played volleyball, basketball, and softball.
She has committed to play basketball for Bethany College and will major in biology or psychology.
Reda is the daughter of Brian and Tina Reda of Carmichaels.
She was student council and student class secretary; and a member of the National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, SAAD, and Interact Club.
She played volleyball, softball and basketball.
She will attend Westmoreland County Community College to study dental hygiene.
