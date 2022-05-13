The following students have been named to the Mapletown Junior-Senior High School honor roll for the third nine-week period of the 2021-22 school year.
Grade 12
Highest honors: Macee Cree, Amber Donley, and Taylor Dusenberry.
High honors: Claudia Carter, Noah Clark, Riley Franks, David Galloway, Wyatt Goforth, Paige Halbert, Hannah Hartley, James Menear, Grace Murin, Paytyn Neighbors, Emma Nine, Mekenzie Reda, James Thompson, Maximus Vananta, and Brielle Yeager.
Honors: Colton Flanigan, Sarah Harbarger-Rutan, Nicholas Orndoff-Jenkins, Zachariah Rockwell, and Melissa Whipkey.
Grade 11
Highest honors: Matthew Gacek, Levi Howard, Ella Menear, and Krista Wilson.
High honors: Rory Branham, Brody Evans, Jaden Hartman, Danielle Jennings, Grant Murin, Riley Pekar, Hayden Pennington, Kylee Robinson, Ariana Shaffer, Cohen Stout, Emma Switalksi, and Regan Walick.
Honors: Charles Flanigan, Cody Greene, Isaiah Palm, Ryan Sweeney, and Bayleigh VanMeter.
Grade 10
Highest honors: Trenton Brown, Emil Enoff, and Hannah Knutsen.
High honors: Devan Clark, Katie Eitner, Morgan Franks, Braden McIntire, Alexis Perry, Tevor Wilson, and Caleb Zuzak.
Honors: Zachary Brewer, Alexzanderia Courtwright, Isaac Hall, Zachary Nash, Aliza Pecjak, Jasmine Rockwell, and Aurora Szczyrbak.
Grade 9
Highest honors: Zachary Gyorko, and Jordan Hartman.
High honors: Sydney Byrne, Sarah Dewitt, Cody Downs, Brock Evans, Isabella Garnek, Kylee Hawk, Alexa Lagos, Caleb Landers, Maura Margita, Tanner McCormick, Bailey Rafferty, Tyler Salosky, and John Vanata.
Honors: Christina Casner, Jordan Cline, Benjamin Goforth, Joshua Howard, Tarissa Orndoff-Jenkins, Chloe Rhome, Heidi Rhome, Marley Seward, Renee Sweeney, and Spencer Yeager.
Grade 8
Highest honors: Makenna Lotspeich, Jacob Mauser, Caylei Rhome, Marley Shiflett, Colton Spitznogle, Chase Taylor, Treslee Weston, and Emma Zalar.
High honors: Damien Conn, Anna Danko, Addison Halbert, and Alexander Wilson.
Honors: Meah Branham, Kaitlyn Danko, Isaac Henderson, Isabella McCormick, Natalia Mike, Blake Nash, Aidan Pennington, Reagan Rankin, Cora Roberts, Mya Self, and James Sowden.
Grade 7
Highest honors: Emma Clites, Michael Ross, and Leah Williamson.
High honors: Helena Cumpston, Cooper Franks, Ayden Klink, Carson Vanata, and Ashton Walker.
Honors: Rowan Eisiminger, Maximus Fisher, Brooke Frum, Alexis Glassman, Owen Griffin, Shawn Hooker, Sophia Jennings, Leona Liggett, Kaeden Lotspeich, Ella Menear, Samuel Moritz, Peyton Ponzoo, Alexis Riggleman, and Melanie Verna.
