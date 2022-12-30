The following students have been named to the Mapletown Junior-Senior High School honor roll for the first nine-week period of the 2022-23 school year.
Grade 12
Highest honors: Levi Howard, Ella Menear, Isaiah Palm, Ariana Shaffer, Cohen Stout, and Krista Wilson
High honors: Rory Branham, Chad Cain, Brody Evans, Matthew Gacek, Jaden Hartman, Danielle Jennings, Grant Murin, Riley Pekar, Hayden Pennington, Landan Stevenson, and Emma Switalski
Honors: Taylor Cline, Natalie Courtwright, Charles Flanigan, Alyvia Greene, Cody Greene, Nicholas Grim, Kylee Robinson, Dylan Smitley, Ryan Sweeney, Bayleigh VanMeter, Braydon VanMeter, and Regan Walick
Grade 11
Highest honors: Trenton Brown, Emil Enoff, Hannah Knutsen, Braden McIntire, Alexis Perry, and Erin Richmond
High honors: Devan Clark, Morgan Franks, Makenzie Moats, Zachary Nash, Braden Nicklow, Aliza Pecjak, Andrew Vanata, Ethan West, and Caleb Zuzak
Honors: Brianna Ashton, Gavin Barton, Zachary Brewer, Morgan Brown, Dominick D’Amico, Jordan Flanigan, Roger Gradek, Evan Griffin, Isaac Hall, Elizabeth Henderson, Mason Martin, Mariah McKnight, Joel Menear, Jasmine Rockwell, Felicia Ross, and Noah Wilson
Grade 10
Highest honors: Zachary Gyorko
High honors: Sydney Byrne, Cody Downs, Brock Evans, Daniel Fox, James Gantle, Isbella Garnek, Jordan Hartman, Alexa Lagos, Caleb Landers, Maura Margita, Bailey Rafferty, Tyler Salosky, Marley Seward, and John Vanata
