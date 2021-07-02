Fourth nine weeks
Grade 8
Highest Honors: Noah Baldwin, Bayli Barclay, Paige Beers, Bree Clutter, Avery Davis, Nathan Fox, Wyatt Franklin, Mikaylynn Good, Bella Haas, Damien Harmon, Joelle Harrison, Emma Hellems, Daryn Henry, London Kelley, Joseph Kirsch, Bryn Lahew, Jayden Laskody, Chloe Lawson, Jenna Longstreth, Vincent Maley, Ferdinand Martinez, Braydon Phillips, Willow Roesler, Trinity Scott, Kennedy Smith, Aidan Snider, Jacob Stephenson, Isabelle Talpas, Dalton Taylor, Jaden Tretinik, Alexander Vansickle.
High Honors: Joei Barchiesi, Briena Coon, Jaymes Forgen, Sydney Fox, Tyler Groves, Breanna Kerr, Aidan Titus.
Honors: Nathaniel Ammons, Dominic Benamati, Molly Cooper, Ayden Cox, Lane Mccollum, Kayleigh Rush, Cooper Stroman, Derek Turcheck, Joseph Withrow.
Grade 7
Highest Honors: Duncan Barto, Jeffrey Blair, Peyton Cowell, Jackson Fisher, Camden Forbes, Dominic George, Logan Gray, Lillian Greenwood, Abigail Hartman, Camryn Hawfield, Eli Huffman, Zachery Jiblits, Keira Kennedy, Shay Krainbucher, Evan Lin, Madison Loughner, Alex Martin, Sophina Maute, Katelynn McChesney, Ella Miller, Olivia Mills, Jordan Patterson, Lucas Pettit, Cheyenne Pierson, Rylei Rastoka, Mac Renner, Craig Rohanna, Chance Roupe, Mason Schroyer, Madison Scogin, Anastasia Serenta, Aiden Smith, Mylo Snyder, Austin Surber, Kory Taylor, Gina Tedrow, Noah Willard, Brody Woods, Johnni Wyne, Jared Zhu.
High Honors: Makenzie Armstrong-Keedy, Wynter Bailes, Austin Baker, Zoey Caldwell, Jackson Dean, Kameryn Deter, Emma Lawson, Tristan Morgan, Dylan Pester, Trenton Reha, Linzy Rush.
Honors: Isabella Andrews, Jarius Baker, Brendan Cole, Kol Ford, Colton Hampson, Daniel Lagaza, Kadence Lemley, Mason Mankey, Robert Martin, Kimberly Milliken, Emily Pace, Natalie Phillips, Tucker Smith.
