The American Chestnut tree once made up nearly 25% of the hardwood trees in our virgin forests, with a range extending from southern Maine through Georgia and as far west as the plains of Illinois. Chestnut trees, especially those growing wild in the forest, reached an age of 600 years and a height of 100 feet and were up to 10 feet across at the trunk. Their flower catkins, up to half a foot long, dotted the hillsides and ridges with splashes of creamy white in late spring and early summer. They were a source of nectar for bees and other pollinators when most other flowering trees had already finished blooming. In the fall, the spiny chestnut burs began to drop and provided a source of nutrition for bears, deer, turkeys, squirrels and other mammals.

