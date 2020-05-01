Trustees of the R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship Fund have announced that money will be available for scholarship awards for the 2019-20 academic school years.
Any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue or is pursuing a bachelor of arts or science degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade school may apply.
Interested applicants need to provide a copy of a formal acceptance letter. If already attending an institution of higher learning, the applicant should provide a copy of his or her most recent transcript.
The deadline for those applying is May 30, 2020. Applications received after this date will not be accepted. There will be an application form that can be downloaded and printed from the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg’s website, www.firstpreswbg.com, or applicants may call the church at 724-627-6006 to have one mailed.
An essay is also required. Applicants must submit a 400-word essay on any one of the following topics:
n Describe your favorite part of living in Greene County. Be sure to include how long you’ve lived here and any activities in which you have participated in within the county.
n What three words would your family and friends use to describe you and why?
n What personal accomplishment makes you the most proud? Why are you proud of it?
The award is needs-based. Interested students must have applied for other scholarships or grants and must provide specific figures of amounts applied for and/or amounts received to date. Applications must include a copy of the first page of their most recent FAFSA application.
The award is made without regard to race, sex or religious affiliation and is based upon the financial needs of the applicant and his or her family, taking into consideration the above information.
Completed applications with all the additional requirements must be postmarked by May 30 and addressed to: R. Wallace & Margaret Maxwell Scholarship Fund, c/o First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 446, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
This will be an annual award under a program established by the Estate of the late R. Wallace Maxwell, a Waynesburg attorney, and his wife, Margaret Maxwell. Serving on this scholarship committee are Jeff McCracken, Heidi Blair and Beth Calvario.
