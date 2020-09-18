High school and college students who are going back to school via virtual classrooms have a unique opportunity to earn while they learn this fall.
Students who are now attending class at home can get out of the house, make some money and earn college scholarship dollars through a job at McDonald’s, including the restaurants in Waynesburg.
The Golden Arches are offering flexible hiring opportunities for students who are now re-thinking what their first semester will be like.
“We are trying to help students maximize their opportunities during this challenging time,” said John Santonastasso, McDonald’s owner/operator.
“If your semester is turning out differently than you anticipated, McDonald’s can provide safe, stable employment and $2,500 scholarships to finance your education.”
McDonald’s restaurants offer flexible scheduling, competitive pay and a full range of educational support via the Archways To Opportunity employee program, Santonastasso said.
To apply, go to www.mcdonalds.com/careers.
