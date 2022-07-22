Each year, Baby Rain Day contestants are chosen by the public in the following categories: king, queen, prince and princess.
Kings and Queens are from ages 19 months and one day but have not reached their sixth birthday. Princes and Princesses are from birth to 19 months.
The contestants’ entries will be displayed at First Federal Savings and Loan until July 28; on Rain Day, voting will continue until 3 p.m. at the Special Events Commission booth, which will be located in Monument Park.
Winners in each category are determined by the number of votes received from the public.
Jacob Tedrow, son of Mykala Rice and Kyle Tedrow of Holbrook
Liam Czmiel, son of Faith and Chris Czmiel of Wind Ridge
Andrew Grimes, son of Rebecca and Caleb Grimes of Waynesburg
Walker Dulaney, son of Michelle Dulaney-Hickman and Cody Hickman of Waynesburg
Jenson John Hyatt, son of Destinee and John Hyatt of Rices Landing
Korbyn King, son of Deanna and Ryan King of Waynesburg
Elias Calhoun, son of Shayonna and Randy Calhoun of Mount Morris
Savannah Yenchik, daughter of Becky and Kevin Yenchik of Waynesburg
Magnolia Katchmark, daughter of Laura and Noah Katchmark of Prosperity
Hattie Ann Weight, daughter of McKenzie and Levi Weight of Graysville
Makenna Whipkey, daughter of Jennifer and Dave Whipkey of Brave
Haisleigh McGuier, daughter of Nikia Harry and Lucas McGuier of Crucible
Lilah Kelly, daughter of Tabatha and Frank Kelly, Jr. of Spraggs
Cora Policz, daughter of Natasha and Joseph Policz of Waynesburg
Caroline Hildreth, daughter of Kayla and Michael Hildreth of Wind Ridge
Isaac Stewart, son of Vanessa and Jake Stewart of Waynesburg
Jaxon Corwin, son of Melissa Sokol of Waynesburg
Frank Kelly III, son of Tabitha and Frank Kelly Jr. of Spraggs
Brexton Sturms, son of Mercedes McClead and Stephen Sturms of Carmichaels
Isla Falter, daughter of Ashley Haywood and Derek Falter of Carmichaels
Alivia Renner, daughter of Meghan and Jason Renner of Crucible
Emory Rush, daughter of Caitlin Rush of Waynesburg
